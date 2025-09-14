BRO restores critical connectivity axis in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu, Sep 14 The 'Project Sampark' of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the critical Mahanpur-Theyn axis connectivity, which was recently washed away by a cloudburst/landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

A defence ministry statement said on Sunday, “Following the devastating cloudburst on August 17, 2025, in the Kathua district, a major disruption occurred on the Pedu Nala along the Mahanpur-Theyn axis, resulting in the washing away of an existing bridge and an under-construction bridge. This unprecedented event was caused by heavy landslides and landslips triggered by incessant rainfall, completely blocking the vital route between Ranjit Sagar Dam and Mahanpur for all types of traffic."

It said the aftermath presented formidable challenges, including massive debris accumulation, damaged bridge components strewn across the site, ongoing inclement weather, and the isolation of the location due to simultaneous blockages on alternate access roads.

“Despite these severe conditions, 69 Road Construction Company (RCC) of Project Sampark (BRO), under the command of S.K. Singh, Commander of the 35 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) based in Udhampur, launched a deliberate, methodical, and high-intensity restoration operation. The Project Sampark team, led on-site by Assistant Engineer Surendran, worked round-the-clock to clear access to the site by mobilising excavators and heavy machinery, remove landslide debris, channelise the diverted water flow, construct box culverts, install humepipes, and build gabion walls to stabilise the area and restore the roadway," the defence ministry said.

Their tireless efforts culminated in the restoration of the breached road section for heavy vehicular traffic by the evening of September 13, successfully re-establishing connectivity between Bilawar, Kathua, and Dhar -- a vital route for local civilians and administration alike.

“Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and commendation for the professionalism, dedication, and resilience demonstrated by Team 69 RCC, especially under such adverse weather and geographical conditions. The rapid response not only underscores BRO's operational excellence but also its unwavering commitment to nation-building and infrastructure resilience in border and remote areas,” the statement mentioned.

