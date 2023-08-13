Broken drone recovered from Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Broken drone recovered from Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Aug 13 The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on specific information jointly carried out a search operation in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday and recovered a broken drone.

The drone was kept in a plastic sack and tied with bricks near Lakhna village, said the BSF.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter.

In another joint search operation, a packet of narcotics suspected to be 530 gm heroin, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was recovered from fields in Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.

