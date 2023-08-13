Broken drone recovered from Punjab’s Tarn Taran
By IANS | Published: August 13, 2023 02:27 PM 2023-08-13T14:27:35+5:30 2023-08-13T14:30:04+5:30
Chandigarh, Aug 13 The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on specific information jointly carried out a search operation in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday and recovered a broken drone.
The drone was kept in a plastic sack and tied with bricks near Lakhna village, said the BSF.
The recovered drone is a Quadcopter.
In another joint search operation, a packet of narcotics suspected to be 530 gm heroin, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was recovered from fields in Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.
