Brothers killed in UP district over property dispute

Deoria, May 11 Two brothers were found dead with their throats slit on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, the police said.

According to a police spokesman, the motive behind the murders, revealed during preliminary investigation, is property dispute.

The father of the deceased had two wives and the dispute was between the victims, Ajay and Abhishek, and their step-brother Raju.

The police have taken Raju and his mother into custody and both are being questioned.

The mother of the deceased has blamed Raju and his mother for the murders of her sons.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police said that further investigations were underway.

