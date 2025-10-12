BRS assures support to 12 migrant workers stranded in Jordan

Hyderabad, Oct 12 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Sunday spoke over phone to 12 migrant workers from Telangana stranded in Jordan and assured them all support for their return.

The migrant workers from Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagityal and Siddipet went a year ago for employment and are now stuck without money and permission to return.

The BRS MLA spoke to the workers and assured them that the party has taken up the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He told them that the matter has been escalated to Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, and BRS MP Suresh Reddy is in touch with MEA officials.

Harish Rao assured the migrant workers that all efforts are being made to bring them back to Telangana.

"As soon as your problems came to our attention, we brought them to the attention of the state government and Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay," he said.

"On the other hand, BRS Lok Sabha leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Reddy are talking to the officials of the MEA," he added.

"We are making every effort to bring you back to Telangana," he said and asked the migrant workers not to get discouraged.

The migrant workers told the former Minister that they were facing many difficulties because they did not have money to survive there and the company did not give them permission to return home.

They requested that they be reunited with their families in Telangana.

Harish Rao had earlier tweeted that the indifference of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy towards the plight of 12 migrant workers is deplorable.

"It is shameful that despite repeated appeals, both the Central and state governments, which should provide assurance to the Gulf victims, are turning a blind eye. Don't the governments have a responsibility to stand by them?" he asked.

He claimed that during the previous BRS government, migration had come down but now migration has started again.

"Under the current Congress rule, the scarcity of employment and jobs has led to a dire situation where people are forced to migrate," he said.

"Just as it has deceived all sections of society, the Congress has also cruelly betrayed the families of migrant workers. In its Abhaya Hastam manifesto, it made numerous promises regarding the welfare of Gulf workers and NRIs, but not a single one has been implemented so far. After one-and-a-half years of governance, what is the advisory committee, formed to study the welfare of Gulf workers and a comprehensive NRI policy, doing? When Gulf workers are in crisis, what are the committee's chairman, vice-chairman, honourary members, and members doing?" he asked.

