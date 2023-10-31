BRS blames Congress for knife attack on MP

Hyderabad, Oct 31 The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has blamed the Congress party for the attempt on the life of its Medak MP and candidate for Assembly election K. Prabhakar Reddy.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday posted on ‘X’ the pictures of Gatani Raju, who stabbed the MP in Siddipet district on Monday when he was campaigning in Dubbaka constituency.

“The Congress Goon who unleashed the murder attack on MP Prabhakar Reddy yesterday Do you need more proofs Rahul Gandhi ?,” KTR asked.

The photographs posted by the BRS leader include the Facebook page of Raju. The accused used a sketch of Rahul Gandhi in the profile picture. In another picture, the accused is seen on the campaign vehicle of the Congress party.

KTR earlier wrote, “Desperate Congress now resorting to physical elimination attempts of our leaders in Telangana. This was of course to be expected with a 3rd rate Criminal being made the TPCC president.”

“Violence has no place in democratic society and I hope the Election Commission of India will take serious action in this regard,” he added.

Prabhakar Reddy was attacked with a knife in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal in Siddipet district on Monday.

The assailant, who approached the MP to shake hands, suddenly took out a knife and attacked him in his stomach. The MP’s security guard acted swiftly to overpower the attacker and snatched the knife from his hand.

The MP’s supporters overpowered the attacker, thrashed him and handed him over to police.

The MP was brought to Hyderabad and admitted to a private hospital. Doctors removed a portion of the damaged intestine. He is stated to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has hit back at KTR for blaming the party for the attack on MP. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy called it a drama by the BRS to derive political mileage. He alleged that the BRS is desperate as it realized that it is losing the elections.

Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on the MP saying violence has no place in democracy. “The basic principle of the Congress party is non-violence,” he said and demanded a thorough probe into the incident to unravel the truth.

--IANS

