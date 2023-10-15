BRS copied Congress guarantees, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 15 Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) manifesto is a copy of the six guarantees already announced by the Congress party for next month's assembly elections.

He said BRS, which had called the six guarantees of the Congress party impractical, copied the same for its election manifesto.

He demanded Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to explain how the promises made by his party, which are a copy of Congress party's promises, are practical. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president said BRS copied the promises made by the Congress by increasing an amount of Rs 1,000.

Revanth Reddy told media persons that KCR was shocked by the six guarantees announced by the Congress.

He remarked that BRS manifesto is not more than a waste paper. He also alleged that since KCR only thinks about how to make money through liquor, mining and land mafia, he has no time to even think about the manifesto and hence he copied Congress guarantees.

He also stated that CM KCR has lost thinking capacity. Stating that KCR's expiry date is already over, Revanth Reddy advised him to withdraw from elections and take rest for the remaining part of his life.

The TPCC chief was ready to take an oath at Telangana Martyrs' Memorial on October 17 that they will not distribute money and liquor during elections and dared KCR to come forward to take the oath.

