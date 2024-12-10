BRS demands action against police officers for assault on ASHA workers

Hyderabad, Dec 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded action against the police officers involved in the alleged attack on Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers during a protest in Hyderabad.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday visited Osmania General Hospital and called on the ASHA worker who was injured in the alleged assault by policemen.

The BRS leader assured all the support to the injured woman and promised to raise the issue in the Assembly.

Talking to media persons, Rama Rao demanded that the government immediately dismiss the police officers who manhandled the women. He said it was unfortunate that the government had not responded even 24 hours after the incident.

KTR said an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Circle Inspector misbehaved with the women protestors at the Directorate of Medical Health office in Koti on Monday.

He said the ASHA workers were only demanding the government to fulfil its promise to enhance their honorarium to Rs.18,000. The Congress party had promised a year ago that within six months after coming to power it would enhance their honorarium to Rs.18,000 from the current Rs.9,900 and regularise their jobs.

Meanwhile, Sultan Bazar police registered a case against an ASHA worker, B Tirupathamma, for slapping SHO Srinivasa Chary during the protest.

Police booked her and 11 others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 126 (2), 127 (2), 221, 223 (a) and 132 r/w 3(5) for assaulting and obstructing on-duty public servants.

KTR demanded that the police withdraw all the cases booked against ASHA workers. He said the BRS would raise the issue in the Assembly and Council.

There was chaos during the protest when police tried to disperse the protestors. The police personnel including men were seen physically removing the women from the road.

One of the protestors who was shifted to a police vehicle slapped SHO.

A police officer said the protest was provoked by the BRS leaders and functionaries. He said the protest was scheduled on December 12 but some BRS leaders instigated the ASHA workers to stage the protest on Monday, which was the first day of the winter session of the State Legislature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor