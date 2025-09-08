BRS demands apology from Telangana CM for 'defaming Kaleshwaram'

Hyderabad, Sep 8 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao, on Monday, demanded Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress to apologise to the people of the state for spreading falsehoods about the Kaleshwaram project while simultaneously using its waters for new schemes.

Addressing a press conference, he described the Congress government's actions as "shameful and hypocritical", accusing it of looting public money, colluding with blacklisted contractors, and betraying the farming community.

K.T. Rama Rao, also known as KTR, said that the very Congress leaders, who called Kaleshwaram a failed project, are today laying foundation stones for projects that depend entirely on its waters.

"They continue to malign the project in public while enjoying its benefits. This is duplicity at its worst," he charged.

The BRS leader accused the Congress government of grossly inflating project costs to loot public funds.

He said that estimates prepared at Rs 1,100 crore during the BRS regime to bring Godavari water to Hyderabad from Kondapochamma Sagar have now been inflated to Rs 7,390 crore under the Revanth Reddy-led state government.

Similarly, the Musi beautification project, originally estimated at Rs 16,000 crore, has been inflated to a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore, he added.

"These inflated figures are not about development. They are about commissions and contractor kickbacks. Revanth Reddy is looting in instalments to protect his CM chair," KTR alleged.

The BRS leader expressed concern that repairs to Medigadda Barrage (a part of Kaleshwaram) were being deliberately delayed to favour Banakacharla project.

He reminded that Medigadda withstood floods of 12 lakh cusecs without collapse, yet three piers remain unrepaired.

"Out of Rs 4,000 crore spent on Medigadda, only Rs 250 crore are required for repairs. L&T has even offered to take up the works at its own cost. Why then is the government blocking it? Where is the question of public money being wasted? This is a conspiracy against Telangana's lifeline," he said.

Reasserting the scale and benefits of Kaleshwaram, KTR added that the project is not just a barrage or canal but a massive network comprising three barrages, 15 reservoirs, 19 substations, 21 pumping stations, 203 km of tunnels, 1,531 km of gravity canals and 98 km of pressure mains, with a storage capacity of 141 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) and the ability to lift water to 530 metre above sea level.

"Kaleshwaram is the world's largest lift irrigation project. Already, 240 TMCs have been utilised and 20 lakh acres irrigated. No Chief Minister should insult a project built with people's money by calling it a failure. Revanth Reddy has tarnished Telangana's image," he said.

The BRS Working President also slammed the Congress-led state government for awarding multi-crore contracts to companies blacklisted by both the Central government and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

He said the same company responsible for collapses in road and water projects has now been given contracts worth more than Rs 7,000 crore.

"Why is the Congress government favouring blacklisted firms? This is nothing but a criminal conspiracy to plunder Telangana's resources," he alleged.

He also urged the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to immediately disqualify defected MLAs, pointing out that even the Pradesh Congress Committee President and senior Congress leaders have admitted to the defections.

"This (Congress) government thrives on lies, hypocrisy, and corruption. Telangana deserves better," KTR asserted.

