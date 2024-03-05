BRS fields Srinivas Reddy again from Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad, March 5 Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday announced sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy as its candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections.

BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced Srinivas Reddy’s candidature after presiding over a meeting of BRS leaders from the Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool constituencies.

After the meeting, the candidate for only the Mahabubnagar seat was announced.

Addressing media persons along with state BSP president R. S. Praveen Kumar to announce their alliance in the coming polls, KCR, as Rao is commonly known, evaded a direct reply when asked if he would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Nagarkurnool.

"Can’t I contest from Peddapalli or Warangal," the former Chief Minister asked.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the BRS has, so far, announced candidates for five Lok Sabha seats.

In Mahabubnagar, Srinivas Reddy had defeated BJP’s D. K. Aruna by over 77,000 votes in the 2019 polls. Congress party’s Vamshi Chand Reddy had finished third.

State Congress President and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently announced the decision to field Vamshi Chand Reddy from the same constituency. The BJP, which declared nine candidates last week, has still not announced its candidate for the Mahabubnagar seat.

