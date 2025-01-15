BRS following RSS ideology, says Telangana CM

New Delhi, Jan 15 Alleging that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is pursuing the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday branded the state's opposition party as "BRSS".

The Chief Minister noted that the BRS is making the same allegations against his government which are levelled by the BJP.

Revanth Reddy, who participated in the inauguration of the new Congress office building in the national capital, slammed the BRS while speaking to media persons.

Citing the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Congress was maintaining ideological differences with RSS, he said the Sangh never fought for freedom as no one from the RSS sacrificed their lives during the Indian freedom struggle.

The Chief Minister alleged that the RSS is not ready to praise or talk about the freedom struggle.

"It’s their real ideology. Mohan Bhagwat (RSS Sar Sanghachalak) also said that they have nothing to do with the freedom struggle."

Revanth Reddy also supported Rahul Gandhi’s comments that the Congress leaders sacrificed their lives to attain freedom from British colonial rule and that the national party has been striving to take the country forward.

The Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi demanded legal proceedings against anyone who spoke against freedom and Mohan Bhagwat is also liable for action. He accused the BJP of being an expert in peddling lies and making false allegations and labelled it the "Bharatiya Jhoota Party".

He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come out clearly whether he was with Bhagwat or supported millions who died for the cause of the country's freedom. He alleged that BJP leaders were trying to divert attention from Bhagwat's speech on the Indian freedom struggle by making wild allegations against the Congress.

Referring to the opposition BRS party’s violent activities, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government is ensuring the law takes its course in Telangana. He made it clear that police will take action and register criminal cases if there is an attack on anyone or anywhere by creating a law and order problem.

During the previous government, BRS leaders, along with the police, attacked Congress offices. The ruling Congress is not resorting to such violent activities, the CM said.

The new Congress office is going to be a platform for the benefit of the people of the country, the Chief Minister said while participating in its inauguration.

The Congress built the new office building to prepare plans for the development of the country, he said, adding that plans would be prepared to make India a strong and powerful country.

It is the Congress that developed the Indian Constitution for the country through Babasaheb Ambedkar, the CM said, stressing that the party took inspiration from the Constitution and strived for the welfare and development of the poor people, especially the tribals, Dalits, weaker sections, and minorities.

Although Congress ruled the country for many years, the grand old party has built its own office after so many years. It is a testament to the Congress party’s selfless service to the country for decades,

CM Revanth Reddy said that the people of the country are well aware of the financial condition of the 140-year-old Congress and the 40-year-old BJP and other regional parties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor