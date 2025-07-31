BRS hails Supreme Court's order on turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad, July 31 The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has welcomed the Supreme Court order directing the Telangana Assembly Speaker to take a decision within three months on the petitions to disqualify 10 BRS MLAs who defected to Congress party and exuded confidence that this would lead to by-elections to 10 constituencies.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) took to 'X' to welcome the decision of the Supreme Court.

"We thank the Honourable judges for ensuring that the democratic structure of this country isn't eroded by malicious methods," posted by KTR, who was one of the petitioners.

The BRS leader hoped that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who in his 'Panch Nyay' advocated for stronger anti-defection laws and automatic cancellation upon defection, would welcome this decision.

"I DARE YOU to stand by your preachings, Mr Gandhi. And I hope you and your party don't use the honourable Speaker's position to make a mockery of the Indian Constitution, any further," said KTR.

"It doesn't need much investigation to accept that all these 10 MLAs switched to Congress illegitimately and have been participating in the official programmes every single day!" he added and thanked legal teams and BRS workers who stood with the party during the tough times.

He believes that by-elections in 10 constituencies will be held and urged party workers to gear up for the same.

"As I interpret it, we have three months to work towards the bypolls in 10 constituencies. Let's get to work, guys!" he said.

BRS MLC K. Kavitha has also welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court.

She told media persons that Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar should take action to follow the Supreme Court order.

"The Supreme Court's order that if the MLAs who won from one party defect to another party, prompt action should be taken on disqualification petitions filed against them, avoiding years of delay, is a welcome development," she said.

BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra termed the Supreme Court order "historic".

The Rajya Sabha member welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to the Speaker to decide within three months on petitions for the disqualification of 10 MLAs.

He said this would certainly lead to by-elections in 10 constituencies. He demanded that the Speaker follow the order of the Apex Court.

