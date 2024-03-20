BRS leader booked for social media post against Telangana CM's brother

Hyderabad, March 20 The police in Hyderabad have booked a case against a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader for his social media post levelling allegations against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother.

BRS leader Manne Krishank said his mobile phone was seized and a case was filed against him on the complaint of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President and MLC, Mahesh Goud.

Krishank posted on X claiming that a case was filed against him for posting on social media regarding Revanth Reddy’s brother A. Mahananda Reddy, who is the treasurer of the Chitrapuri Society that is involved in an alleged scam of Rs 3,000 crore.

On Wednesday evening, he posted his pictures sitting at the Madhapur police station under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Last week, the BRS leader made a social media post that read: “Do you know who is the treasurer in cine workers society? Anumula Revanth Reddy’s brother Anumula Mahananda Reddy."

