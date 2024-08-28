BRS Leader K Kavitha Arrives at Hyderabad Airport, Receives Grand Welcome from Party Workers and Leaders (Watch Video)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday, receiving a warm reception from party leaders and workers. Earlier today, Kavitha, accompanied by her brother K.T. Rama Rao and other public representatives, traveled from Delhi to Hyderabad.

"I am happy to be home. I am extremely thankful and I feel blessed. I just have to meet the family members, that is the course of action right now," K Kavitha said.

Kavitha was released from Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases. She had been in custody since March, initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 at her Hyderabad residence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) then arrested her from Tihar Jail on April 11.

Following her release, Kavitha vowed to "return with interest" to those she believes wronged her family, asserting that her arrest was politically motivated and maintaining her innocence.

Upon arrival, Kavitha had an emotional reunion with her family and expressed her gratitude to supporters. She pledged to redouble her efforts toward public welfare.