BRS Leader Kavitha Meets Her Father K Chandrashekar Rao in Erravalli (Watch Video)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha met with her father, K Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister, in Erravalli on Thursday. A video shared by the BRS party shows Kavitha being welcomed by senior party leaders at Rao’s farmhouse. In the video, Kavitha is seen greeting her father and touching his feet in a traditional display of respect.

Kavitha, who was recently released on bail in the Delhi liquor scam case, arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and received a grand welcome from party workers at the airport. The celebration included drumbeats and chants of "BRS zindabad" and "KCR zindabad." Following her arrival, Kavitha went to her residence in Banjara Hills, where she tied a rakhi to her brother, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and received blessings from her mother, Sobha Rani.

Speaking to reporters, Kavitha expressed her confidence that "dharma will ultimately triumph" and thanked party workers for their support. She reaffirmed her commitment to continuing her political efforts under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao and pledged to participate actively in BRS programs.

She had been in custody since March, initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 at her Hyderabad residence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) then arrested her from Tihar Jail on April 11.