BRS leader Kavitha slams T'gana CM Revanth Reddy for being 'friendly' towards BJP

Hyderabad, March 7 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Thursday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, saying the Congress leader was "being friendly" towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, also claimed that Revanth Reddy is looking to remain in power for 10 years with the support of the BJP.

She said this while reacting to Revanth Reddy's speech at a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday.

Predicting that the Chief Minister will join hands with the BJP, the Member of the Legislative Council said this was clear from his threat to the political opponents to finish them off.

Taking strong exception to the language used by Revanth Reddy against KCR -- as the former CM is popularly known, Kavitha said that if police had acted independently in the state, they would have so far booked a hundred cases against the Telangana Chief Minister.

While interacting with reporters, she said a Chief Minister using words like "finishing off" and becoming "human bombs" is disgraceful.

She said that "the Congress rule is not people's rule but the anti-people rule".

The BRS leader alleged that the government has been booking serious cases even against YouTube channels.

She said unlike chief ministers of other southern states including the chief minister of Congress-ruled Karnataka, Revanth Reddy has taken a very spineless stand towards the Centre.

Kavitha said that Telangana needs BRS MPs to raise their voice in the Parliament to protect the state's interests.

On the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, Kavitha remarked that it is not a big case. She alleged that the case is being dragged out like a TV serial. "I am a victim in this case and I will fight," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor