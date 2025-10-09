BRS leaders stage protest over bus fare hike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 9 Tension prevailed during Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s march to Bus Bhavan to demand rollback of the hike in RTC bus fares in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Police tried to stop BRS leaders at few places, leading to a tense situation.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, senior leader T. Harish Rao and other leaders reached Bus Bhavan, the head office of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), to submit a memorandum to the TGSRTC Managing Director, Y. Nagi Reddy

K.T Rama Rao along with former Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy travelled in an RTC bus from Rathifile Bus Stop to Bus Bhavan.

Harish Rao along with some other leaders reached Bus Bhavan from the Mehdipatnam Bus Stop.

Police had made tight security arrangements at Bus Bhavan. They stopped the BRS workers who tried to force their way into the premises.

Police later allowed K.T Rama Rao, Harish Rao and some other key leaders to present the memorandum to the MD.

K.T Rama Rao alleged that the government was trying to privatise the TGSRTC. He said it was the government which pushed TGSRTC into losses by implementing the free bus travel scheme for women. “The government should pay for the losses to TGSRTC. Why is it imposing a burden on the people,” he asked.

The BRS leader said the government which claims to provide free bus travel facility to women, doubled the charges for men and increased bus pass charges for children by 25 per cent.

K.T Rama Rao alleged that the government has already dealt a blow to Hyderabad Metro by driving out L&T and it was now trying to weaken and privatise TGSRTC.

Earlier, the BRS had alleged that K.T Rama Rao, Harish Rao and other leaders were placed under house arrest on Thursday to foil their protest.

A large number of police personnel were deployed since early morning outside the houses of the BRS leaders K.T Rama Rao, Harish Rao, former ministers, BRS MLAs and MLCs.

The TGSRTC increased bus fares in Hyderabad from October 6. As per the new fare structure announced by the TGSRTC, passengers travelling by City Ordinary, Metro Express, E-Ordinary and E-Express services will pay an additional Rs 5 for the first three stages and Rs 10 from the fourth stage onwards. For Metro Deluxe and E-Metro AC services, the additional charge will be Rs 5 for the first stage and Rs 10 from the second stage onwards.

The move is aimed at funding the expansion of electric bus infrastructure in the city.

