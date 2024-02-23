BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in car accident

Hyderabad, Feb 23 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning. She was 33.

The accident occurred when the car she was travelling in hit a road divider on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru. The MLA’s driver was injured in the crash.

Lasya Nanditha was elected from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the recent elections.

Her father and five-time MLA from Secunderabad constituency, G. Sayanna had passed away on February 19, 2023 due to illness. He was survived by three daughters.

The BRS had fielded his eldest daughter Lasya Nanditha in the November 30 Assembly elections.

The MLA had escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on February 13 at Narketpally when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting. A home guard had died in the accident.

