BRS MPs move adjournment motion, demand passing of Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Kavitha Maloth moved an adjournment motion in the Parliament on Tuesday, demanding the tabling and passing of the Women's Reservation Bill.

The MPs in the adjournment motion also requested an all-party meeting to discuss the Bill.

In the notice issued to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, MLC Kavitha said, "I hereby, give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely, Take up discussion on the Demand to Pass Women's Reservation, Bill."

MLC Kavitha from the BRS party earlier this month sat on a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Bharat Jagruthi led by MLC Kavitha orgsed a round table conference in New Delhi that witnessed the participation of over 15 political parties, civil society orgsations and the student community.

MLC Kavitha-led Bharat Jagruthi will soon launch a 'Missed Call Campaign' to further the demand for the Women's Reservation Bill. Along with the campaign, there will also be round table discussions in colleges and universities across India to discuss the need for tabling and passing of the Women's Reservation Bill.

