BRS mulls new scheme to achieve housing for all

Hyderabad, Nov 24 To achieve its goal of housing for all, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is thinking of interest subvention for middle-income families wanting to build 1,200-1,500 square feet houses.

Less than a week before Telangana goes to Assembly polls, BRS Working President and Industry and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao revealed on Friday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is considering the new scheme to help the families in paying interest over housing loans.

The proposed scheme will be in addition to the 2BHK housing scheme for poor and Gruha Lakshmi scheme launched recently to provide a one-time grant of Rs.3 lakh for women from SC, ST and BC communities to help them build or improve their houses.

The BRS, which is aiming for a third term in power, has also set the goal of cent per cent literacy.

Speaking at the ‘Real Estate Summit’ in Hyderabad, KTR, as the minister is popularly known, shared his vision for Hyderabad and a plan of action the BRS wants to take up in its third term.

Talking about the three prominent Chief Ministers the Telugu states had, he said that Chandrababu Naidu from 1999-2004 was pro-IT and Hyderabad, and Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy Govt from 2004-2009 was pro-rural, agriculture, and poor.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is known, has, since 2004, delivered a balance as the BRS government is pro-urban and pro-rural, pro-agriculture and pro-business, and pro-poor and pro-progressive, KTR said, adding that this is a unique balance.

He said that the Telangana model is a holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced model. He claimed that the BRS government introduced policies and schemes keeping in mind rural and urban development, industry and environment, agriculture, and information technology.

KTR mentioned that it was this Telangana model that brought the change in the state and the opposition parties today are not able to attack BRS politically as the basic issues of the people have been well addressed.

Earlier electricity, water supply, and irrigation were major problems and these problems don't exist anymore, he said.

He accused the opposition of bringing up 99.99 per cent of the issues that don’t bother the common man and only bother a few self-styled intellectuals, politicians, and lobbyists.

"We have a love for Telangana and we don’t have arrogance," he said countering the Congress ad campaign which calls for putting an end to ’10 years of arrogance’.

KTR claimed that there was a 28 per cent dip in the construction and real estate industry after Congress came to power in Karnataka. He further added that a stable government and an able leadership can only keep the progress going.

"If you want to enjoy your holidays and the boom of the industry, don't give us a holiday. Encourage a government which is working for the welfare of all," he said.

