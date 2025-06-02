BRS not have alliance with any party, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad, June 2 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not have an alliance with any party and will contest the elections on its own, senior party leader and MLA T. Harish Rao announced on Monday.

He exuded confidence that the BRS will come back to power in Telangana with 100 seats.

In his speech at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations at BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said: "Some people are saying that the BRS will join hands with the BJP. The BRS will not have an alliance with any party. It will come to power on its own."

Harish Rao was apparently referring to BRS MLA K. Kavitha’s recent claim that attempts are being made in the BRS to have an alliance with the BJP.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), last week said that a proposal was made to merge the BRS with the BJP when she was in jail in the Delhi liquor policy case and that she strongly opposed it.

KCR, Kavitha’s brother and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) or her cousin Harish Rao have not reacted to sensational allegations, which came close on the heels of her confidential letter to KCR getting leaked.

Apparently targeting her brother, Kavitha also made it clear that she will work under the leadership of only KCR.

Harish Rao said KCR recently made it clear that whenever elections are held, the BRS is sure to win 100 seats.

The former Irrigation Minister said that the BJP leaders were not opening their mouths on the injustice to Telangana. He asked them why they were silent on the Godavari-Banakacherla link project being taken up by Andhra Pradesh.

If the BJP MPs have any integrity, they should immediately block the project, he said. He also stated that BRS will approach the Supreme Court to stop the project to protect the state’s interests. Only the BRS can protect the interests of Telangana, he said.

Harish Rao warned the officers harassing BRS cadres that their names will be written in the 'Red Book' and they will be taught a lesson once the BRS returns to power.

He reiterated that the Congress government brought shame to Telangana with its inefficiency in conducting the Miss World beauty pageant. Referring to the allegations of inappropriate behaviour during the event by Miss England, the BRS leader demanded that the CCTV footage be made public.

Harish Rao remarked that while KCR was number one in development, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is number one in speaking lies. Disputing the claim of the Chief Minister that women were provided interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore, the former minister said that if the Chief Minister proves this, he will resign.

