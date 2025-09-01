BRS protest in Telangana Council over CBI probe into Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad, Sep 1 The protest by BRS over the Telangana government’s decision to hand over the Kaleshwaram project probe to the CBI rocked the State Legislative Council on Monday.

Members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stalled the proceedings as soon as the House met for the day. They tore the copies of the PC Ghose Commission report and flung the pieces towards Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy and raised slogans of ‘Jai Telangana’.

Amid the pandemonium, the Chairman continued the proceedings. The House passed three Bills without any debate. He later adjourned the House sine die.

Earlier, as soon as the Council met for the day, the BRS members were on their feet to protest the government’s decision to hand over the probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made the announcement in the Assembly in the early hours of the day after a marathon debate on the report of the PC Ghose Commission, which probed the alleged irregularities in the project constructed during the BRS rule.

Amid the protest by BRS members, the Council took up the Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025, which were passed by the State Assembly on Sunday to lift the 50 per cent upper ceiling on the reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in local bodies. This will pave the way for the implementation of the 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in the local body polls.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BRS was stalling the Bills as it was against 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

The Council also passed the Telangana Allopathic Establishment Act (2002) Repeal Bill by a voice vote without any debate. This Bill was passed by the Assembly on Sunday.

After the House was adjourned sine die, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the BRS for stalling the proceedings.

