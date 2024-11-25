BRS stages 'Maha Dharna' in support of Lagacharla farmers

Hyderabad, Nov 25 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a ‘Maha Dharna’ in support of the farmers of Lagacharla village whose lands were being allegedly acquired forcibly for the proposed Pharma Village in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s constituency Kodangal.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao led the Maha Dharna at Manukota in Mahabubabad district.

BRS leaders Satyavathi Rathod, M. Kavitha, E. Dayakar Rao, Madhusudhana Chary, R. S. Praveen Kumar and a large number of party workers participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao alleged that the lands of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes were being forcibly acquired by the Congress government. He said people should know what happened in Lagacharla village in the Chief Minister’s constituency in Vikarabad district.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, claimed that Backward Classes, SC, ST farmers revolted against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

He said the people of Lagacharla and surrounding villages have been staging protests against land acquisition for the last nine months.

He reiterated the allegation that Pharma Village is being developed for the Chief Minister’s son-in-law.

The BRS working president alleged that the Chief Minister has no time to know the problems faced by the people in his constituency but visited Delhi 28 times.

KTR said when officials visited Lagacharla, people staged the protest. He remarked that if Revanth Reddy had visited the village, farmers would have thrashed him.

He recalled that farmers staged protests in Delhi for one year to force Prime Minister Modi to withdraw three black laws on agriculture. “Farmers have that power. Revanth Reddy is messing up with farmers,” he said, adding that the time has come to teach him a lesson.

The BRS leader warned that what happened in Lagacharla may happen anywhere in the state tomorrow. He called for a united fight against the exploitation of SCs, STs and Backward Classes.

He made it clear that not just in Manukota but in all 119 Assembly constituencies wherever there are SCs, STs, and BCs, the BRS will stage protests.

Stating that the Revanth Reddy government will be completing a year in another 10 days, he recalled the promise that six guarantees will be implemented. “They made 420 promises but failed to implement even one,” he remarked.

He claimed that when KCR was the Chief Minister, farmers were getting financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu on time. They were availing Rythu Bima scheme and were also receiving 24-hour power.

