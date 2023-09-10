BRS to celebrate Sep 17 as national integration day

Hyderabad, Sep 10 Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to celebrate September 17, which marks accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Indian Union, as national integration day.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao asked the party leaders to organise the celebrations in their respective places. He urged party cadres to attend the celebrations in large numbers.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the main celebrations to be held in Hyderabad. Ministers will hoist the national flag at the programmes to be organised by the government in districts.

KTR said during the last 10 years after formation of Telangana state, the BRS government undertook several development and welfare programmes. This has made Telangana a model state for the entire country. However, some political parties who are unable to digest this development, are trying to politicise every issue, he said.

The BRS leader said unfortunately some parties were even trying to politicise national integration day. He urged people to be cautious of the divisive forces which are trying to create a divide in the society by linking every issue with religion.

KTR said on September 17, 1948, Telangana became a part of India. On this day, democracy replaced monarchy. The entire Telangana society made all the efforts to ensure the transformation from an autocratic system to democratic freedom.

Stating that September 17 symbolises national integration, the BRS leader said divisive forces were attempting to distort this occasion for their narrow selfish political interests.

KTR, who is also a minister in the state cabinet, said some opportunists who had nothing to do with the history or developments of that time, were indulging in cheap politics to distort the bright history of Telangana.

The BRS leader said Telangana society, which is known for highly intellectual and proactive response, should display the same awareness to defeat the forces looking to pollute the Telangana soul.

The state government had last year officially celebrated September 17 as national integration day.

Three-day celebrations were held across the state from September 16.

The Central government had also organised a programme in Hyderabad on September 17 to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed a parade. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka minister, B. Sriramulu had attended the programme.

BJP has already announced that Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Hyderabad on September 17.

