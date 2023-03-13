BRS to raise "misuse" of Central agencies in parliament: Sources

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party will likely take up the alleged "misuse" of central agencies against opposition leaders in both Houses of Parliament during the second part of the budget session which starts from today, sources informed.

K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government has been accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing federal agencines after BRS MLC K Kavitha was questioned by ED in connection with an alleged Delhi liquor policy case on March 12. She has been asked to appear again before the ED on March 16.

According to sources, the party is likely to protest outside the parliament on Monday.

"The party will also ask like-minded parties to join them in their protest," sources informed.

On Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP BV Netha hit out at Prime Minister Modi and accused him of attempting to capture power by "misusing constitutional bodies" in the country.

His remarks came after K Kavitha was questione BY Enforecement Directorate.

Speaking to media, Netha said that the only aim of BJP under Modi govt is to capture power by misusing constitutional bodies.

"We will not be sacred, she (K Kavitha) is the daughter of a fighter. We are ready to face a legal battle. we'll highlight how Modi is trangresing on constitution and take them to public," BRS MP said."

We will fight democratically against the BJP-led Central Government," he added.

On Saturday, K Kavitha was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with delhi excise police case.

Kavitha had asked the federal probe agency to postpone her questioning to Saturday, citing her hunger strike in Delhi on Friday.

The central agency agreed to her request and rescheduled the questioning for Saturday.She had arrived in the national capital on March 8, hours after the ED issued summoned for questioning.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Friday also arrived at the residence of his father in the national capital.

Notably, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested by ED in the same case.

( With inputs from ANI )

