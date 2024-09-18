BRS to take a stand on ‘One Nation, One Election’ after Centre’s clarification

Hyderabad, Sep 18 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will spell out its stand on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal after the Centre gives clarity on how it plans to move forward to implement it, said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday.

He told media persons that the government must explain how it intends to proceed with these elections and share more details on the processes involved.

"The central government should bring its plan for ‘One Nation, One Election’ before the people of India. It is essential that the public understand how the government will conduct these elections, whether they will cancel the current terms of state governments and bring both state and national elections together, or whether this will be implemented in phases. This clarity is crucial for the future of governance in the country," he said.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, mentioned that there are nearly four years left before the next parliamentary elections are scheduled, as the last national elections were recently concluded.

He questioned whether the central government intends to dissolve the state governments prematurely to align the election cycles or if it plans to implement simultaneous elections gradually.

"The government must clarify whether it will hold state and parliamentary elections simultaneously by dissolving state governments, or if it will phase in this process" KTR said.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing other critical issues before ‘One Nation, One Election’ can be implemented. "Along with the discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’, the country must undertake a census and delimitation of the constituencies of both the Parliament and Assembly. Additionally, the already approved women's reservation in legislatures must be implemented without delay," KTR emphasised.

"Once the central government outlines its position and provides further details, the BRS will hold internal discussions and take a formal decision on our party's stance regarding ‘One Nation, One election’," he said.

BRS had not submitted its views to the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind on 'One Nation, One Election'.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendation of the committee.

--IANS

