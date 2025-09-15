BRS, YSR Congress welcome SC's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad, Sep 15 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order on Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao extended his gratitude and welcomed the Supreme Court order.

He said BRS consistently voiced concerns against the contentious provisions of the Act, which under the guise of progressiveness, propagated polarisation and threatened the communal harmony of our nation.

"We fought against the problematic clauses of the Waqf Amendment Act, questioning how one decides who is a Muslim or how a government official can arbitrarily determine ownership of Waqf properties," said KTR. "There are numerous such issues with the Act that could fuel divisive politics."

The former minister said that BRS has always strived to protect the communal fabric of the nation, prioritizing unity and strength over politics. In the Rajya Sabha, BRS fought with all its might against the Act's problematic provisions. The party will continue to fight for the values of a strong and united India whenever required, he said.

"For BRS, this nation is more important than politics. We believe in a strong and united India," emphasized KTR.

The BRS leader promised to stand by the Muslims and the minorities and reminded how under the guidance of party president KCR, the state made great strides in terms of minority welfare. The state never saw a single communal disturbance under KCR’s rule, the working president said.

“We will protect the communal fabric of this nation and fight against anyone trying to rip this for their twisted political agendas”, KTR said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition party YSRCP has also welcomed the interim order of the Supreme Court. Former Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said the Supreme Court stayed key provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. He made it clear that the party will never tolerate any violation of the Constitution or injustice to the Muslim community.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Kadapa, Amzath Basha reminded that under the instructions of YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the party MPs had voted against the Bill in both Houses of Parliament. He explained that even after the Bill was passed, YSRCP continued its fight in the Supreme Court, which has now given relief by staying some provisions.

He said the Court stayed the clause that required a person to practice Islam for five years before creating a Waqf. The Court also stopped the provision giving district collectors full powers to decide disputes between Waqf, government, and others. YSRCP had opposed these from the beginning.

Amzath Basha criticized the TDP and Jana Sena MPs for deceiving Muslims. He said they promised to oppose the Bill but voted in support, betraying the community. He assured that YSRCP will continue to stand by minorities and protect Waqf properties.

