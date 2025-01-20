Brutal attack on labourers: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises strict action

Jayapura (Karnataka), Jan 20 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the shocking incident of three laborers in Vijayapura district being brutally assaulted by their employer for returning late to work, stated that strict action would be taken against the wrongdoers.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah condemned the incident and assured action.

Karnataka police have nabbed two individuals in connection with incident, including Khemu Rathod, owner of the brick factory and his relative, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Vijayapura SP Laxman Nimbargi briefing the press on the matter said, “The video showing three laborers being brutally assaulted went viral in Vijayapura. A complaint was filed and police identified culprits immediately, arresting two individuals.”

“There are three other accused involved in the case who will also be arrested soon. The victims had gone to their native villages to celebrate the Sankranti festival. When they returned to work two days late, the owner, Khemu Rathod, and his relatives assaulted them. Strict legal action will be initiated against them,” the SP added.

The Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, who hails from Vijayapura, also condemned the assault on the workers and assured action to arrest all the accused.

“I am in touch with the SP and receiving updates on the case. The police have registered the complaint,” he stated.

“All three victims belong to the Dalit community. I have discussed the matter with the Deputy Commissioner as well. The accused, Khemu Rathod, had attempted to reach a compromise with the victims. However, no leniency will be shown, and stringent action will be taken to ensure justice,” Minister Patil emphasized.

The shocking incident of three laborers being brutally assaulted for returning late to work after festival celebrations came to light on Monday in Vijayapura district. A video showing the labourers being assaulted with iron pipes by three men went viral in the state on Monday, raising widespread concern.

According to the police, the incident occurred at a brick factory near Star Chowk in the Gandhinagar locality on the outskirts of Vijayapura city.

The victims have been identified as Sadashiva Madara, S. Babaladi, and Umesha Madara, who are from Chakkaliki village in the state's Bagalkot district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the owner of the brick factory, Khemu Rathod, had the labourers punished inhumanely for a trivial reason.

Police sources revealed that the labourers had taken an advance payment from the accused owner, Khemu Rathod, after agreeing to work in his brick factory. They had gone to their native village to celebrate the Sankranti festival but returned two days late.

The delay enraged Khemu Rathod, who verbally abused them first and questioned their being late. Despite the victims’ assurances that they would complete the pending work, the accused became furious. He got all three labourers tied with ropes and then got them assaulted inhumanely.

The video shows the three labourers with their hands and legs tied, made to sit with their legs stretched out. While one of the accused's associates holds a victim’s hair and stands on their legs, another is seen beating the victim’s feet with an iron pipe with full force.

