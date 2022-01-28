BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya Neeraj found dead in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya Neeraj was found dead on Friday. She was 30-year-old."Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru. Postmortem is going on at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital," said his official in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI. B. S. Yediyurappa, is the only politician so far in Karnataka to have served four times as Chief Minister and three times as Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In 2008, Yediyurappa became the chief minister after leading BJP to a victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, a first for the BJP in a South Indian state. In 2011, he resigned after being indicted over a corruption case; he was acquitted in 2016. Owing to alleged ill-treatment meted out to Yediyurappa by the BJP High Command, he left BJP and formed his own party, the Karnataka Janata Paksha.In 2014 he merged his party with the BJP and was subsequently elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from the Shivamogga constituency, which he quit after being elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in May 2018 state elections.On 17 May 2018, he was sworn in as the chief minister, his third term in the office.