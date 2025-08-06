B.Sc student goes missing in K'taka's Kalaburagi; love jihad suspected

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Aug 6 The case of a missing B.Sc student in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, has taken a new turn, with a Hindu organisation and the girl's parents on Wednesday alleging it to be a case of 'love jihad'.

A case has been registered at the Gulbarga University Police Station, and the matter is currently under investigation.

According to the police, the young woman, who hails from the Jain community and is pursuing a B.Sc degree at a private college, went missing on June 30. She had gone to write her examination and never returned home.

During the Preliminary Enquiry, it was revealed that she had been messaging a boy named Mashaq, a resident of Gobbara village.

After learning about this, the girl's parents reportedly stopped her from attending regular classes and allowed her to go only for examinations. It is suspected that she may have eloped with Mashaq.

Mahaveer Jain, the girl's father, stated that even after eight days of his daughter going missing, no concrete action had been taken by the police. "They have not traced her yet. I suspect this to be a case of 'love jihad'. My daughter's life is ruined," he said.

Laxmikanth Savadi, representing the Hindu Jagruthi Vedike, expressed outrage over the incident.

"It has been eight days since she went missing, and the police have not taken any action. Mashaq, the suspect, along with two others, is allegedly involved in targeting young girls from Hindu and other communities in the region. If action is not taken soon, we will not remain silent," he claimed.

The police have registered a missing case with regard to the case and investigating the matter. The case is likely to stir a controversy in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor