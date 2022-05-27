BSEB 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 scrutiny begins, check details

Bihar School Examination Board has started the BSEB 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2022 application process. The scrutiny process is for those candidates who are not satisfied with their BSEB Class 12 compartment results. For more details, candidates can go through the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply for the scrutiny round is June 2, 2022.

Know how to apply for BSEB 12th Compartment, Special Exam 2022

Go to the official website--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that reads "Scrutiny Apply For Inter Compart Cum Special Exam 2022"

Enter your application id and registration number.

Then choose the subject you want to apply for scrutiny.

Then pay the registration fee and submit.

Download the page and take the printout for future use.



