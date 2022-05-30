BSEB Bihar Board DElEd registration to start from 30th May, check details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to start the registration process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam 2022. As per officials, the registration will begin on May 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Know how to apply for the exams

Go to the official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the DElEd registration link.

Enter your login details as asked and pay the required fee.

Click on the submit button.

Download the application form and take the printout of it for future use.

Students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for all categories. Candidates must pay fees with online methods through Credit card, Debit card, Net banking, and Allahabad Bank Payment Gateway Service. For query students can reach out on these following numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239, to connect to the board staff.