BSF arrests smuggler, seizes gold valued at Rs 5cr along India-B'desh border

Kolkata, Sep 8 The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a smuggler and seized gold worth Rs 5 crore from him along the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia district of West Bengal, an official said.

"Troops of the 194 Bn BSF of the South Bengal Frontier acted on intelligence inputs and apprehended the Indian smuggler under the jurisdiction of the Sunder Border Outpost. On searching him, 35 gold biscuits were found strapped around his waist. The value of the gold is Rs 5 crore," a senior BSF official said.

The smuggler was taken to the Sunder BOP for questioning. He claimed to be a resident of the Haritalapara village in the Dhantala police station area of Nadia. He confessed that he has been involved in the cross-border gold smuggling racket for long.

The smuggler, along with the gold, have been handed over to the concerned department for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the BSF is going through information the smuggler provided during interrogation to track the movements of other gang members. The intention is to get to the kingpin behind the racket, the official said.

"Smuggled gold causes immense harm to the economy of the nation. Moreover, there are indications that the proceeds are used for various illegal activities, such as trafficking of narcotics and even terror funding. That is why it is important to get to the kingpins behind such rackets," another official said.

Officials have, however, commended the role of the troops in thwarting such attempts. Such seizures and arrests are affecting the morale of the smugglers, they said.

This is the third major gold seizure in recent days, underscoring BSF's effective intelligence network and vigilance along the border.

Reiterating the strict surveillance mounted by troops to curb illegal activities along the India–Bangladesh border, the officials appealed to local residents to share information on smuggling activities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

People can send information through the ‘Seema Saathi’ helpline (14419) or by text or voice messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227. Those providing credible information will be adequately rewarded and their identities kept secret, the officials said.

