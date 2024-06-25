BSF-BGB conference in Kolkata vows stricter crackdown on border crimes

Kolkata, June 25 The 20th IG-level conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) came to an end in Kolkata on Tuesday with the signing of a Joint Discussion Record (JDR) to formalise the consensus reached by the two sides on several measures to effectively deal with crime along the India-Bangladesh border.

During the meeting, the BSF raised several issues related to smuggling, infiltration, and attacks on its troops by Bangladeshi criminals. According to a senior BSF official, emphasis was laid on high-level border management during the conference.

The BGB delegation appreciated the necessity to strengthen security along the border and curb illegal activities for the sake of both nations that share friendly ties.

"Deep concern was expressed over the increasing attacks by Bangladeshi criminals and smugglers on BSF jawans and Indian citizens. On this issue, both sides decided to work together and carry out joint patrolling. This will help identify the vulnerable areas and prevent such crimes.

"It was also decided to share real-time intelligence inputs to enhance operational efficiency. This will enable both forces to get timely information about illegal activities taking place along the border and take immediate action," the official said.

The issue of infiltration by Bangladeshi nationals also came up for discussion. Both forces agreed that strict action is required to tackle such activities, as they decided to carry out joint patrolling to identify the sensitive areas. This will enhance security along the border and keep an eye on the activities of criminals.

The Indian side was led by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF, South Bengal Frontier, while the Bangladeshi side was headed by Brig Gen Shamim Ahmed, Area Commander, South Western Region, Jessore.

While the BGB delegation comprised 11 members, the Indian side had 15.

“This dialogue has provided us with an important opportunity to enhance security and cooperation along the border. We are confident that this dialogue will result in curbing border crimes and strengthen the security of both the countries," Tiwari said after the four-day conference that started on Saturday.

After the conference, Brig Gen Ahmed met Ravi Gandhi, ADG, BSF, Eastern Command, and discussed matters of mutual concern.

