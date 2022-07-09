BSF chopper pressed to transport injured Amarnath pilgrims

Srinagar, July 9 The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Saturday that its MI-17 chopper has been pressed into action to transport Amarnath pilgrims who were injured in Friday's cloudburst from Neelgrah Baltal to the BSF camp in Srinagar for further treatment.

At least 15 people were killed in the cloudburst near the cave shrine.

The yatra has been temporarily halted even as rescue operations are underway.

The BSF said one Coy of 49 Batallion deployed at the lower holy cave is working for rescue of yatris.

A BSF doctor and his team treating the injured.

The BSF further informed that one section is deployed at Neelgrath Heli site assisting in rescue of patients coming from holy cave.

About 150 yatris were accomodated by BSF Panjtarni camps for night stay on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor