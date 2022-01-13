BSF Commandant, 3 others held for duping people of Rs 125 cr

Gurugram, Jan 13 A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Gurugram police have arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, his wife, sister and one more person for allegedly cheating of Rs 125 crore in the name of getting a construction tender at the National Security Guard (NSG) campus, Manesar in Gurugram.

The police said on Thursday, a total of Rs 13.81 crore and 6 high-end vehicles (Tata Harrier, Range Rover, Jeep Compass, BMW, Safari and Volvo) were recovered from their possession.

The culprits have been identified as BSF Deputy Commandant Praveen Yadav, his wife Mamta Yadav, sister Rituraj Yadav who was a manager at a private bank, and Dinesh.

According to the police, the complainant Monesh Israni and three others filed separate written complaints with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Manesar, Gurugram on January 8.

Israni told the police that Praveen Yadav, posing as the Deputy Commandant, Dinesh Mohan Sorkhi and Kamal Singh in connivance with other associates had cheated them of Rs 125 crore in the name of getting the construction tender of Perifill Road, STP and housing flats in the NSG campus, Manesar.

Acting promptly, Commissioner of Gurugram police constituted an SIT led by ACP (crime), Preet Pal Sangwan including Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Incharge Manesar crime branch, who with the lead inputs arrested the alleged criminal on Thursday.

During police interrogation, they disclosed that Yadav was the mastermind of this fraud. Yadav works as a Deputy Commandant in the BSF and was on deputation and was stationed till the last year-2021 at the NSG campus, Manesar.

Meanwhile, he was also looking after the construction work being done on the campus. During this, he got in touch with the complainants.

"The accused was investing money in the stock market for many years and he had suffered a loss, to make up for which he planned to cheat people. As per his plan he used to take people/contractors into confidence by saying that he will help them get huge tender for road, construction and installation of solar power in the campus. The accused had also introduced himself to the complainant as an IPS officer, and changed his name to Sombir Jakhar," Sangwan told .

The accused used to keep expensive/luxury vehicles to impress people and used to make money in the name of getting the tender.

"The accused was helped by his sister Rituraj Yadav, who had opened bank accounts in a fake name of NSG and started taking fraudulent money in the same. The culprit had also opened a fake company in which Praveen Yadav, his wife and his sister were the directors. The accused had also made a plan to cheat people for getting work done in Hyderabad, but before that, he was arrested by the police," Sangwan added.

The accused will be produced before a local court for further investigations, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused persons at the Manesar police station.

