BSF Destroys Terror Launch Pads in Sialkot in Pakistan, Videos Emerge

The Border Security Force (BSF) has completely destroyed the terrorist launch pads at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot district on Thursday, May 9. The attack was launched from Pakistan at around 9 pm when drones were attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and several other areas, forcing citizens to go blacked out. Pakistani Rangers also violate the ceasefire by unprovoked shelling at LoC targeting military installations in the Jammu Sector.

BSF responded to the attack in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Border, as per the official statement. The militant launch pad at Loon sector of Sialkot district, opposite Akhoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF.

India's border guarding force is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. As per the initial investigation, no casualties on the India side have been reported so far, while tensions between the countries continue.

There have been several attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate into Indian territory through drones, especially along the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir borders. Shelling in Jammu has damaged several civilian homes. At least three people were injured, and significant property damage was reported, including shattered car windows and broken glass in homes.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani shelling in Jammu has damaged several civilian homes. At least three people were injured, and significant property damage was reported, including shattered car windows and broken glass in homes pic.twitter.com/oJnEU7IzkN — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2025

A Jammu resident said, "We were sleeping when suddenly there was a loud blast, and the ground shook. We quickly gathered our children and rushed downstairs, thinking it would be safer, but even there, everything was shattered, and damage occurred. Pakistan should receive a strong reply now. It's only because of the Indian Army that we are able to sleep at night. Just look at what has happened now without the Indian Army, what would become of us?"