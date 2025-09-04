BSF detains Bengal man trying to cross India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 4 The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained a 30-year-old man from West Bengal in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer who was allegedly trying to cross into Pakistan.

Officials confirmed that the youth, identified as Lalchand Sheikh, a resident of West Bengal's Bardhaman district, was spotted on Wednesday evening in the Pochina area, about 15 kilometres from the international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Thursday.

When intercepted, Sheikh failed to provide a convincing reason for being near the border. Considering his suspicious movements, BSF personnel handed him over to the Myajlar police station for questioning.

During interrogation, Sheikh reportedly told investigators that he was attempting to reach Saudi Arabia via Pakistan, as his brother works there as a labourer. However, given the recent rise in espionage and infiltration attempts in Jaisalmer, agencies are not taking his explanation at face value.

He will be handed over to the Joint Investigation Committee (JIC) for further investigation, where his background, contacts, and possible links with anti-national elements will be thoroughly examined.

Security agencies remain on edge, as Jaisalmer has witnessed multiple espionage cases this year.

On March 26, Rajasthan Intelligence arrested Pathan Khan near Chandan Field Firing Range under the Official Secrets Act, just before the Pahalgam terror attack.

On May 28, intelligence agencies detained Shakoor Khan, a government employee and personal assistant to former Congress Minister Saleh Mohammad, on charges of spying for Pakistan. He was arrested formally on June 3.

More recently, on August 4, Mahendra Prasad, the manager of a DRDO guest house in Jaisalmer, was caught passing sensitive information about the Indian Army to a Pakistani handler.

Officials stressed that while Sheikh has claimed personal reasons for his attempted border crossing, all possible angles, including espionage and links to cross-border handlers, are being probed. The arrest serves as yet another reminder that despite enhanced operations like 'Operation Sindoor', the region continues to remain a vulnerable point for spying and illegal cross-border activities, requiring constant vigilance, said officials.

The security agencies have stepped up surveillance along the Pakistan border adjoining Rajasthan following Operation Sindoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor