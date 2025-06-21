BSF displays patriotism with yoga asanas along Pak border

Amritsar, June 21 To commemorate the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), a session was organised on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Attari near here along the border with Pakistan.

The session, organised with the theme of ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ at the Joint Check Post (JCP) at Attari was a spectacular display of unity, wellness and patriotism.

Over 1,100 participants, including BSF troops, Army officers, students, civil dignitaries and locals from border areas joined the global celebrations on IDY.

The event was led by Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF Punjab.

Certified yoga trainers conducted various asanas and breathing sessions, emphasising their benefits for a healthy body and a stress-free mind.

Fulzele encouraged everyone to integrate yoga into their daily lives to promote holistic well-being and inner peace.

Held right in the vicinity of the International Border, the event showcased a remarkable blend of national pride and wellness awareness.

“The celebration reflected the BSF’s unflinching commitment to promoting harmony, health and patriotism and the force once again proved itself not just as the nation’s first line of defence, but also as a torchbearer of wellness and unity,” said the paramilitary force.

Likewise, Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial here and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Fort in Jalandhar were among the five historical sites in Punjab and Haryana selected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to organise IDY events.

The Bathinda Fort, Shamsher Khan’s Tomb in Gurdaspur district in Punjab and Prithviraj Chauhan’s Fort in Haryana’s Hisar district hosted yoga sessions.

The Chandigarh Circle of ASI organised yoga sessions at these five heritage monuments -- four in Punjab and one in Haryana, all of which are among the 100 iconic sites identified by the Ministry of Culture for the celebrations.

The celebrations there began with the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, followed by the Common Yoga Protocol session conducted for all participants.

The celebrations were aligned with the global theme of promoting yoga as a holistic approach to health and well-being.

