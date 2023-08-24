BSF disrupts plans of smugglers, seizes 603 bottles of Phensedyl worth Rs 1,18,496

New Delhi, Aug 24 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 603 bottles of Phensedyl worth Rs 1,18,496 in two separate operations in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

A BSF official said that the smugglers were trying to take this consignment from India to Bangladesh.

The official said that in the first incident, troopers at Border Outpost Angrail, Fifth Battalion, saw some suspicious movement in their area.

"The jawans saw that some smugglers were coming towards the Domination Line with bags in their hands. They challenged the smugglers and asked them to stop. Seeing the troops, the smugglers fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness. Thereafter, the troopers during a search of the area seized 453 bottles of Phensedyl," said the official.

He said that in the second incident, troops of Border Outpost Kalupota-ll, 153 Battalion, seized 150 bottles of Phensedyl.

The official said that the seized bottles have been handed over to the concerned agencies.

A K Arya, DIG, spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier stated that the BSF troopers are committed to stop cross border crimes and smuggling.

--IANS

atk/bg

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor