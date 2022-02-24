BSF fires at drone spotted near International Border in J&K

Jammu, Feb 24 The Border security force (BSF) troops on Thursday fired at a drone along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's R.S. Pura and Arnia sectors

A BSF spokesman said, "Drone movement was observed near R.S. Pura, Arnia sectors of the International Border area. The drone returned after the BSF fired 10 to 20 rounds.

"A search operation is underway".

Reports said the area is being scanned by the paramilitary forces, but nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Sources said the drone was first spotted in the R.S. Pura sector and after being fired upon it moved to the Arnia sector and finally went back to the other side of the border.

