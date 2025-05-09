BSF Foils Major Infiltration Attempt, Kills 7 JeM Terrorists at Samba Border Amid Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan (Watch Video)

In the early hours of Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) killed seven terrorists suspected of being connected to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) after thwarting a significant infiltration attempt at the International Border in the Samba area of Jammu and Kashmir, reported India Today TV. When BSF personnel saw suspicious activity close to the Samba border at approximately 11 p.m. on May 8, the operation began. The BSF verified in a post on X that "around 2300 hours on May 8, 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K."

To thwart a significant infiltration attempt, BSF personnel were seen on camera killing at least seven terrorists and severely damaging the Pakistani post Dhandhar.

In Samba Sector of Jammu Frontier BSF, in the intervening night of 8th and 9th of May 2025, an infiltration attempt by a big group of terrorists has been tried, which was detected by surveillance grid.



This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pak Rangers post Dhandhar.… pic.twitter.com/L9FqSPJIyj — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 9, 2025

In the meantime, Indian forces rapidly retaliated to Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday morning, protecting civilians and preserving authority. The Army added that during the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the forces launched several attacks along the Western Border utilising drones and other weapons.

The incident occurred as India and Pakistan's military tensions were quickly rising. India prevented a Pakistani attempt to use drones and missiles to target several military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur earlier on Thursday, indicating a risky escalation in hostilities.

The attack by Pakistan occurred one day after India killed almost 100 terrorists on May 7 when it launched attacks on terrorist base camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) as part of Operation Sindoor. The strikes followed the Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists massacred 26 people in a targeted religious atrocity, the majority of whom were tourists.