BSF foils smuggling attempt near India-B'desh border; arrests 1

Kolkata, Feb 7 The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said that alert troopers have foiled an attempt to smuggle in gold biscuits valued at over Rs 1 crore in a village along the India-Bangladesh border and arrested on person in this connection.

An official said that a woman identified as Jashoda Shikdar was arrested late on Tuesday night along with 22 gold biscuits that were allegedly smuggled.

The total weight of the seized consignment is 2.6 kg and its market value is estimated to be around Rs 1.62 crore.

The arrest was made at a village in North 24 Parganas district.

BSF handed over the seized consignment of gold biscuits to the Customs officials.

