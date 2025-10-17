BSF foils smuggling bid along Indo-Bangladesh border, arrests one with gold bar

Kolkata, Oct 17 The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a gold smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district on Thursday by arresting a smuggler with a bar weighing 579 grams.

The gold is valued at Rs 76.50 lakh. The BSF has made several such seizures worth crores along the IBB in West Bengal over the last few weeks.

Thursday's operation involved troops of the 143 Bn BSF, South Bengal Frontier, deployed at the Hakimpur Border Outpost (BOP).

"There were specific intelligence inputs of a gold smuggling attempt, and the troops were on high alert. They stopped a black car moving in a suspicious manner from the Hakimpur market towards Swarupdah. During a thorough search, a rectangular metal brick-like object, wrapped in black tape, was found concealed inside the car’s dashboard. The gold bar emerged when the tape was removed," a senior official said.

The smuggler was taken to the Hakimpur BOP for questioning. According to sources, he provided vital information regarding the gold smuggling racket operating in the area.

He was later handed over to the concerned department, with the gold and car, for further legal processing.

The BSF has strengthened its intelligence network along the IBB to prevent such crimes. Intelligence inputs are now being regularly shared with troops, resulting in successes.

"BSF personnel are fully capable of preventing all kinds of illegal activities along the border. I repeat our appeal to residents of border areas to report any information regarding gold smuggling or other unlawful activities by calling the Seema Sathi Helpline Number 14419. They may also send text or voice messages to the WhatsApp number 9903472227. Those providing credible information will be suitably rewarded and their identities kept secret," the official said.

