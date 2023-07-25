BSF foils smuggling bid in J&K's Ramgarh, neutralizes Pak smuggler
Jammu, July 25 A Pakistani smuggler was neutralized after alert BSF troops foiled a Narco smuggling bid in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu & Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday."In the intervening night of 24/25 July, the vigilant BSF troops neutralised a Pak smuggler while he was trying to smuggle Narcotics through Ramgarh border area," the BSF said.
"During the initial search of the area four packets of suspected narcotics (weighing approx 4 Kgs) were found along with the dead body of the Pak smuggler."
The BSF said further search of the area is under progress.
