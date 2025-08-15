BSF IG hails force’s role in Operation Sindoor during I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 15 Marking the 79th anniversary of India’s Independence, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday held a ceremonial flag hoisting and salutation at the Indo-Pakistan border in Nadabet, Banaskantha district.

BSF Gujarat Inspector General Abhishek Pathak, who led the celebrations, hailed the force’s exemplary contribution during ‘Operation Sindoor’ and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the nation.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak congratulated all Indians on the occasion and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for building a self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

“We pledge to give our best in whichever field we work, so that the nation becomes self-reliant. This Independence Day is especially significant as it comes after Operation Sindoor. During the conflict, our BSF and Army performed exceptionally well across the India-Pakistan border, ensuring the enemy’s nefarious designs failed,” he said.

Pathak noted that on August 14, in recognition of their gallantry during the operation, BSF personnel were awarded two Vir Chakras and 16 gallantry medals. “We take immense pride in this achievement. The BSF remains ever alert and ready to protect the nation’s security,” he asserted.

He also reminded that Independence brought with it the responsibility to keep the country secure, strong, and united, urging everyone to excel in their respective fields to contribute to national development. The Nadabet event drew large crowds from across Gujarat, with locals and visitors joining BSF jawans in patriotic celebrations.

The border area was adorned in the colours of the national flag, symbolising unity and national pride. Many civilians expressed their joy at being able to attend such events, which in the past were largely reserved for VVIPs.

“Earlier, only important dignitaries were allowed, but now common citizens can also be part of this momentous occasion,” said one attendee.

The Independence Day programme featured the hoisting of the Tricolour, a ceremonial salute by BSF personnel, and cultural performances reflecting the spirit of patriotism.

