BSF introduce mobile outlets to provide essentials at affordable prices to people in violence-hit Manipur

Imphal, Oct 12 The Border Security Force (BSF), which is among the several security forces deployed in ethnic violence-devastated Manipur after the riots broke out around 17 months ago, has introduced Mobile Subsidiary Bhandars (MSB) to provide essential commodities at affordable prices to the distressed people, including relief camp inmates, officials said on Saturday.

A BSF spokesman said that the MSB started functioning on Friday under the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB) at various places where the force has been deployed.

Since the ethnic violence began in Manipur on May 3 last year, several BSF battalions were deployed for law and order duties in many areas of the northeastern state. Under the aegis of BSF sector headquarters, Manipur and its frontier headquarters at Masimpur (Assam), personnel of several battalions reached out to relief camps through the MSBs outlets under KPKB in both valley and hill districts of Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur and Ukhrul.

The spokesman said that the MSB outlets were stationed at the Moirangpurel Boys' Hostel in Imphal East, the Mangolnganbi and Ningthoukhong relief camps in Bishnupur, the Sugnu and Serou relief camps in Kakching, the Jalenbung village in Ukhrul, and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Lanva TD Block Lingsiphai Village in Churachandpur.

The subsidiary KPKB outlets for the civil population were started on September 17 at eight places in Manipur by the BSF to ensure an unhindered supply of essential commodities in remote areas at reasonable prices. Presently, total of eight KPKB outlets are regularly being run by different BSF battalions in Thoubal district, the Trade Centre, Moreh, and Khoibu in Tengnoupal district, CI Post Lamlai in Imphal East district, the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kakching district, the Doctor's Quarter Sugnu in Kakching district, Mahadev in Ukhrul district, and the STC BSF in Churachandpur district.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 17 launched this major initiative to provide essential commodities at affordable prices through the KPKB to the people of Manipur, who have been enduring prolonged unrest for over 17 months.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 16 announced that KPKB would be open to ordinary people of Manipur from September 17 by opening 16 new Bhandars in addition to 21 existing centres.

Of the 16 new centres, eight are in the valley, inhabited by the majority Meitei community, and the remaining eight are in the hills, where Kuki-Zo, Naga and other tribal communities live.

Originally introduced by the MHA in 2006, the KPKB system was designed to supply essential goods at concessional prices to serving and retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations (CPOs), and state police forces across India.

Considering the hardships of the people amid the ongoing ethnic turmoil in Manipur, the facility has now been extended to benefit the local population, ensuring that essential goods are available at fair prices, amid the restrictions on travel and supplies caused by the unrest.

Manipur Home Department Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar emphasised that the step has been taken to maintain a transparent and equitable supply of essential commodities to the public during these difficult times.

To further support the people of Manipur, the state government on September 15 also launched mobile sales units, providing essential items such as rice, potatoes, onions, pulses, cooking oil, and salt in 16 centres. An official said that the initiative was expanded on September 18 to district headquarters in Senapati, Kangpokpi, Noney, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, and Kamjong. He said with the opening of KPKB outlets to the public and the additional mobile sales units, the people of Manipur now have much-needed access to essential goods at concessional rates, easing their economic burden amid the unrest.

The initiative reflects both the Central and the state governments' commitment to the welfare of the people of Manipur, ensuring their access to affordable commodities during these challenging times. This positive development promises to bring tangible relief to the people and reinforce efforts toward the upliftment and welfare of the state's residents, the official said

