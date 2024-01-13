BSF jawan kills self with service rifle in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 13 A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.

The deceased has been identified as Satyban Singh (48). He was attached with battalion number 138 of BSF.

BSF jawans posted at the camp, who heard rifle firing sound, found Singh lying in a pool of blood on Friday, sources said.

The exact reason as to why he took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The BSF authorities have handed over the body of the slain jawan to the cops of the local Sahibganj Police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Cooch Behar DSP Dyutiman Bhattacharya said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor