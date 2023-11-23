BSF jawan posted on India-B'desh border commits suicide

Kolkata, Nov 23 A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted at the India-Bangladesh international border outpost at Hridaypur in West Bengal's Nadia district committed suicide by shooting himself with his INSAS service rifle.

He shot himself on his head, according to BSF sources.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Manmohan Singh, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

He was associated with the BSF since 2013.

His body has been sent to the Shaktinagar Hospital for post-mortem.

BSF sources said that the deceased was extremely well-behaved and soft-spoken and his colleagues posted in the same border outpost are clueless on what exactly prompted him to take the drastic step.

In September, another BSF jawan posted at the India-Bangladesh international border outpost in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, committed suicide.

In that case as well, the victim N.M. Swami, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, shot himself dead with his service gun.

The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.

