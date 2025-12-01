BSF nabs 2 smugglers, seize gold valued at Rs 3.02-cr along India-B'desh border

Kolkata, Dec 1 The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested two smugglers and seized 20 gold biscuits valued at over Rs 3.02 crore from their possession along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district, an official said on Monday.

"The seizure took place at the Ghojadanga checkpost where troops of the 102 Bn BSF of the South Bengal Frontier are posted. The two smugglers were attempting to smuggle the gold in the cabin of a truck. The total weight of the seized gold biscuits is 2,332.845 grams and the estimated value is Rs 3,02,10,343," a senior BSF official said.

"The incident happened at around 4 p.m. (Sunday). The troops had prior intelligence inputs of an attempt to smuggle in gold from Bangladesh and were on high alert.

When the truck reached the check post, it was thoroughly searched. A cleverly concealed packet was found in the cabin. Upon examination, the troops found the gold biscuits inside. These were then taken to the Ghojadanga Border Outpost with the two smugglers and the truck," he added.

During questioning, the two smugglers said that they are residents of the North 24-Parganas district and work as labourers and drivers in a brick kiln. They said that the gold was handed over to them by an unknown person.

They were to give it to another person after crossing the Ghojadanga check post, in exchange for a sum of money. The seized gold, along with the smuggler and seized vehicle have been handed over to the concerned department for further legal processing.

The official praised the troopers for their diligence and said that the BSF is fully capable of preventing illegal activities like smuggling and the troops continue to demonstrate their commitment.

"I also appeal to residents of border areas to immediately share any information related to gold smuggling by sending a message or voice note to the BSF's Seema Sathi helpline number 14419 or WhatsApp number 9903472227. A suitable reward will be given for providing credible information, and the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential," he said.

