BSF nabs smuggler on India-Bangladesh border, seizes 5 kgs of silver ornaments

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 5.036 kgs of silver ornaments from West Bengal's North 24 Pargana district while it was being smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border and apprehended one smuggler.

The personnel of BSF's 112 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier foiled smuggling attempts and apprehended a person with 5.036 kgs of silver ornaments on Thursday near Border Out Post Tarali. The estimated value of the seized silver is Rs 2.22 lakh.

The apprehended person was identified as Babu Sarkar, a resident of North 24 Parganas district.

"The jawans acted on reliable information. When the troops on duty saw a suspicious cyclist coming towards them who was coming from village Nityananda Kathi and going towards village Tarali. When the troops stopped and searched him, 16 packets of silver jewellery were found wrapped in white polythene from the tires of his cycle," said the BSF.

During interrogation, the arrested person revealed that he has been indulged in such smuggling for a long time.

The smuggler further revealed that he had taken these ornaments from an unknown person in the Bithari market, said the BSF, adding "after crossing the border, these ornaments were to be handed back to the same person."

The apprehended person and the seized jewellery have been handed over to Custom Office Tentulia for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of 112 Battalion stated that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border due to which people involved in activities like smuggling are getting apprehended, who are also being punished according to the law.

( With inputs from ANI )

